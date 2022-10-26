Pet contests, raffles and more will be at the 9th annual ‘Pawz in Park’ this weekend
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 9th annual “Pawz in Park” will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The park is located at 314 Pine Grove Drive.
Per the announcement, admission to the event will be free. Those in attendance can expect:
- Music
- Food trucks and drinks
- Pet contests, including a costume contest
- Raffles
- A silent auction
- Pet-related vendors
All proceeds from the event will go towards local rescue groups, per the event’s website. Additionally, those looking to adopt will be able to meet animals from a variety of rescues.
For more information on the event and how to get involved, please visit the organizer’s website.
