Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago.

Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.

Ruby-Rayne Young died on May 3, 2015, after deputies say Young cut his daughter’s throat with a steak knife.

Prosecutors at one point said they would seek the death penalty against Young, but took that off the table and allowed him to plead to the lesser charges.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said doctors would have testified at trial that Young was mentally incompetent and therefore not guilty of the murder.

“I’m just relieved for the family-- especially Miss McNeil that she gets some degree of closure. I mean she’s lost her child so there’s nothing I do today or I could’ve done at trial that will ever alleviate the heartache, the pain, the sorrow she’s gone through but I’m hoping to give her some closure and some degree of justice being done in the case of the death of her daughter.”

Ernie Lee, Onslow County district attorney

