North Carolina announces first flu death of the season

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season on Wednesday, October 26.

An adult in western North Carolina died during the third week of October, per the NCDHHS. Their identity and location was not released to protect their family’s privacy.

“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” said State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH.

The number of flu deaths in the past five seasons ranged 186 to 391. The NCDHHS writes that the state is experiencing a rise in both the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that is higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find a place to get a flu vaccine on vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

