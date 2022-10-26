Senior Connect
New Harris Teeter holds grand opening in Wilmington

New Harris Teeter opens at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd.
New Harris Teeter opens at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Harris Teeter store opened its doors on Tuesday night, Oct. 25, and is offering a special offer through the end of November.

The new store is located in The Crossroads at Independence on 3860 Carolina Beach Road. Per an announcement from the company, they will be offering double fuel points on purchases with a Harris Teeter VIC card.

Less than two miles away is the 1,400-acre Riverlights community. Last year, a real estate agent who lived in Riverlights stated that there were about 51,000 people within three miles of the store.

Live Oak Development Company announced a number of businesses for the center, including Subway, Port City Java, K 38 Baja Grill and Fleet Feet. The last of those, running-focused shoe store Fleet Feet, has already opened according to the store’s website.

Independence Dental Care has also opened their doors and is now accepting patients.

