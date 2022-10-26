New Hanover Community Endowment announces their selection for investment advisor, manager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Community Endowment announced that BlackRock has been selected to serve as the endowment’s investment advisor and manager. Per the announcement, the group will assist in the oversight of approximately $1.1 billion in community endowment assets.

“Our partnership with BlackRock is a crucial step in our plan to establish NHCE as a community resource for generations to come,” said NHCE CEO and President William Buster. “As one of the largest endowments in North Carolina, we have a unique opportunity and responsibility to meaningfully improve the lives of New Hanover residents. In BlackRock, we’ve identified an asset manager that shares our unwavering commitment to help secure the financial future of the Endowment.”

NHCE hopes that the partnership will strengthen fiduciary oversight and help ensure that assets are invested in line with the policies and long-term objectives of the community endowment. Additionally, the release explained that BlackRock was selected due to the group’s scale, resources and expertise in regards to market challenges.

“Our partnership with NHCE is an extraordinary opportunity to help secure the financial future of this organization at a critical time for the New Hanover community,” said Jeff Saef, Head of the Americas Region for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions at BlackRock. “We are honored to be entrusted with this assignment, and to build and manage an investment portfolio designed to deliver the best possible outcomes for NHCE and its beneficiaries.”

Moving forward, endowment assets will be managed by BlackRock in partnership with NHCE. Assets will be invested in a diversified, cost-effective portfolio across all major asset classes, including public equity, fixed income, as well as alternative investments.

