NC Center for Missing Persons introduces new website, seeks to improve information sharing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced that the NC Center for Missing Persons (NCCMP) has a new website.

According to the announcement, the new website includes a new logo, alert notifications and information, as well as real time reporting on missing person statistics.

Additionally, NCDPS stated that all alerts are now automated and activated with a single button push. The new website and system seeks to reduce delays in alert approval, aiding the goal of locating missing persons and reuniting them with their families.

Per the release, the new website highlights all NCCMP Alerts, including Ashanti, Missing Endangered, Silver, AMBER and Blue Alerts. Moving forward, NCDPS stated that the site will eventually offer:

Online training videos for law enforcement on activating alerts

Training and a checklist for first responders

Posters for missing persons

CART Team training opportunities

More information, as well as the new website, can be found here.

