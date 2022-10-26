Mt. Calvary Center to host events in Bladen and Pender Counties for breast cancer awareness

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is hosting two events this week in Bladen County and Pender County to focus on breast cancer awareness and celebrating survivors.

Bladen County

The organization is holding a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk at the Elizabethtown Soccer Park at 805 West Broad Street on Friday, October 28.

The walk is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Pender County

Mt. Calvary Center is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Tea Party at their Burgaw Office, located at 405 U. S. Highway 117 South, on Saturday, October 29.

The tea party will begin at 10 a.m.

Several vendors and resources will also be available at both events.

To register for either of the events or for more information, you can call Mt. Calvary’s office at 910-300-6322.

