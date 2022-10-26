Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man gets death sentence for killing Texas agency’s 1st Sikh deputy

FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County...
FILE - Robert Solis, 50, (center) received a death sentence for the killing of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a September 2019 traffic stop.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has received a death sentence for the fatal 2019 shooting of a law enforcement officer who was the first Sikh deputy in his Texas agency.

A Harris County jury deliberated about 35 minutes Wednesday before returning the death sentence for 50-year-old Robert Solis.

The jury convicted him of capital murder last week in Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal’s killing.

According to trial evidence, Solis shot the 42-year-old deputy multiple times during a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood 18 miles northwest of Houston.

Dhaliwal was returning to his patrol car when Solis shot him from behind.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped...
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
Police lights generic.
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

Latest News

NC Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey.
‘She is a true hero’: State fire marshal presents award to girl who saved brother from fire
WPD armed robbery
Police searching for man suspected of armed robbery at CVS
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh joins other members of the U.S. Supreme Court as they...
Judge mulls mental evaluation in Kavanaugh threat case