Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Local nonprofit launches program to help kids in Title 1 middle schools explore STEM and the arts

Williston Middle School
Williston Middle School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local nonprofit Soaring As Eagles has launched the Inspired Minds program aimed at helping middle schoolers explore new topics and ideas.

“Inspired Minds is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program to enlighten and broaden minds. This program is geared toward middle schoolers who may need guidance from mentors while experiencing fun and learning,” stated Soaring as Eagles on their website.

The program features robotics, fishing, music, business development, historically black colleges and universities and a variety of other topics. Mentors work with 6th and 7th grade students at Williston and Holly Shelter middle schools in New Hanover County.

Soaring As Eagles creates programs aimed at helping families of Title 1 schools. You can sign up or refer a student to the Inspired Minds program on their website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped...
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
Police lights generic.
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

Latest News

The 9th annual “Pawz in Park” will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at...
Pet contests, raffles and more will be at the 9th annual ‘Pawz in Park’ this weekend
The 9th annual “Pawz in Park” will be held this Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Long...
9th annual ‘Pawz in Park’ to be held this weekend
Crystal McClain, 47, was charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of Tyrone...
Woman charged for murder in connection to Roxboro shooting
The New Hanover Community Endowment announced that BlackRock has been selected to serve as the...
New Hanover Community Endowment announces their selection for investment advisor, manager