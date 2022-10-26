Local nonprofit launches program to help kids in Title 1 middle schools explore STEM and the arts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local nonprofit Soaring As Eagles has launched the Inspired Minds program aimed at helping middle schoolers explore new topics and ideas.

“Inspired Minds is a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) program to enlighten and broaden minds. This program is geared toward middle schoolers who may need guidance from mentors while experiencing fun and learning,” stated Soaring as Eagles on their website.

The program features robotics, fishing, music, business development, historically black colleges and universities and a variety of other topics. Mentors work with 6th and 7th grade students at Williston and Holly Shelter middle schools in New Hanover County.

Soaring As Eagles creates programs aimed at helping families of Title 1 schools. You can sign up or refer a student to the Inspired Minds program on their website.

