Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Kremlin: Putin monitors drills of Russia’s nuclear forces

A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a missile after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Leo Correa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, the Kremlin said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin that the drills were intended to simulate a “massive nuclear strike” by Russia in retaliation for a nuclear attack on Russia. The exercise comes amid soaring Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in a statement that all tasks set for the exercise were fulfilled and all the missiles that were test-fired reached their designated targets.

Washington has said that Moscow informed it about the drills in advance.

The Russian exercise comes amid Moscow’s warnings of a purported Ukrainian plot to detonate a radioactive device commonly known as a “dirty bomb” in a false flag attack to blame Russia. Ukraine and its allies strongly reject the allegation.

Ukrainian troops are thinking up new ways to blunt Russia's massive assault, despite a lack of heavy weapons. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped...
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
Police lights generic.
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
Highway 9 fire crash
Vehicles on fire, serious injuries reported after crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County
FILE - In this aerial photo, a mass grave is re-filled with dirt after a small ceremony at...
Exhumations resume for DNA to ID Tulsa Race Massacre victims
Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his...
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff