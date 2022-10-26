Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: toasty Wednesday, tropics stirring

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Oct. 25, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s daily record highs for latter October are mainly middle and upper 80s but, here on the 26th, the books show a relatively low 83. So, as Wednesday’s temperatures swell to their highest levels of the week - upper 70s and lower 80s - a new record is not entirely out of the question!

Wednesday will feature plenty of moisture for fog and scattered clouds, but your First Alert Forecast limits the chance for needed rain to just a stray sprinkle or shower late in the day. For now, the best rain chances of the forecast period - 30 to 40% - accompany a frontal passage between Halloween Monday and Tuesday, November 1.

In the tropics: disturbance Invest 94-L, near Bermuda, has missed its development window. Separate disturbances adjacent to the eastern Caribbean islands have low formation odds within five days. Thankfully, the Cape Fear Region has no definable tropical threats; www.wect.com/hurricane is always ready to serve you in any case!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into November with your WECT Weather App.

