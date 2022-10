Fire closes down US-HWY. 421 between Tedder Rd. and HWY. 11

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - US-421 between Tedder Road and Englishtown Rd. has been closed off due to a semi-truck fire.

According to Pender County fire officials, one of the containers on an 18-wheeler hauling garbage caught fire.

Pender County Emergency Management and several volunteer fire department crews are on the scene.

The road is projected to open back up in a few hours.

No injuries have been confirmed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

