Enchanted Airlie tickets will go on sale to the public starting Nov. 2

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Airlie Gardens’ holiday light show is a popular attraction, but tickets tend to sell out fast. The public can buy tickets to Enchanted Airlie starting on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 9 a.m., per the Airlie website.

Reservations will be available for November 25-26 and December 2-22 for one-hour periods starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are sold by the vehicle at the following prices:

$30 for a car, standard truck, SUV or mini-van that can fit in a standard parking spot

$55 for a 10-15 passenger or conversion van

$80 for a limo or minibus, but anyone interested needs to make a reservation by emailing airlieinfo@nhcgov.com

Coach and school buses, walk-ins and bicycles are not allowed.

Airlie members can get tickets early depending on their membership type. You can buy tickets on the Airlie Gardens website.

