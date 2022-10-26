Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election.

Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans to run for office in next month’s election. He resigned during a hearing for his removal after accusations of abuse of power and WECT’s coverage of racist comments made about black employees.

In the Facebook post, Greene also said he is sincerely sorry for the disrespectful and insensitive comments he made. While some voters left comments on the post accepting the apology, others are not convinced he’s fit for office.

“I think the only chair he should go and run for is the chair that’s in his living room, his recliner,” said Whiteville resident Tatanisha Best. “I don’t accept that apology. I don’t appreciate his apology. Therefore, when it was sent to me, I didn’t even read it. That’s how much I didn’t appreciate it.”

The chair of the county’s republican party told WECT that leaders have no plans to ask Greene to resign his candidacy in the race for sheriff.

