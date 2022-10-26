Communities in Schools, Child Trauma Institute open new location in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children and families dealing with trauma and mental health struggles now have another place to get help. The Trauma Institute and Child Trauma Institute has opened a new satellite office on Market Street in Wilmington.

The office is shared with Communities in Schools of Cape Fear. Executive Director Louise Hicks hopes the new location will help the organization’s growing team.

“The heart of our model is our student support services,” said Hicks. “They serve as an extension of the student support team on-site at each of the schools where we work there on campus all day, every day, from bell to bell, working with students who need additional academic or behavioral support.”

While CIS works to steer at-risk students towards graduation, TICTI offers intensive therapy for those with different needs.

“Our clients that come in to do treatment are working through those unresolved memories from the past, in order to clear up symptoms that are getting in the way,” said Clinic Director Kimberly Lasser-Chere.

Events like the shooting at New Hanover High School can be traumatic, and the institute specializes in dealing with any incident that could impact a student’s future.

“So, when we’re thinking about kids who are engaged in, you know, whether it’s gang violence, or, you know, self harm, or dropping out of school, not showing up, we know at that point that these experiences from the past are creating symptoms that are derailing their success in school. So this is really timely, that we intervene when we do,” Lasser-Chere said.

The hope is by expanding services into southeastern North Carolina, it will help to ensure no student falls though the cracks.

“Really shaping the next generation of leaders in our community,” said Lasser-Chere. “So, rather than the next generation of folks who are incarcerated or, you know, struggling in other ways, this is a this is a great opportunity, I think.”

To learn more about Communities in Schools, click here.

To learn more about TICTI, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.