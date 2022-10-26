Brunswick County Fall Festival to include costume contest, hayrides and more

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex.

“Once again there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of CANDY!” states the BCSO on social media.

The event is family-friendly and free to anybody looking to attend. The Government Complex is located at 30 Government Center Dr. NE in Bolivia.

