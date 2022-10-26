Senior Connect
Brunswick County Fall Festival to include costume contest, hayrides and more

Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick...
Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County will hold its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, October 27 at the Brunswick County Government Complex.

“Once again there will be hayrides, a haunted trail, costume contest, hotdogs, games, and lots and lots of CANDY!” states the BCSO on social media.

The event is family-friendly and free to anybody looking to attend. The Government Complex is located at 30 Government Center Dr. NE in Bolivia.

