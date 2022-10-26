Board of Education candidate caught removing political signs near polling location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An incumbent candidate for New Hanover County’s Board of Education is under investigation after a video shows him removing political signs from an area outside an early voting location.

A voice can be heard at the beginning of the video, saying “Hey Nelson, what are you doing there, buddy?” Incumbent candidate Nelson Beaulieu is shown on camera removing a yard sign that says “Nelson Beaulieu voted against teacher raises.” After the person holding the camera asks if he’s removing signs, Beaulieu confirms he is and asks who paid for it.

The sign belonged to Neal Shulman, who has been placing them around the county as next month’s election nears. He’s noticed a few go missing, but when Beaulieu was caught on camera, Shulman says he wasn’t surprised.

“They think they’re above the law,” said Shulman. “They’re not above the law.”

Beaulieu says there are several reasons he wanted the signs removed — two main reasons being that they didn’t state who paid for them AND he believes they are blatantly false.

”I’m all for free speech. However, these signs did not identify who was paying for them, were illegally placed, are libelous in nature, have absolutely no basis in fact and have no place in this election. I have never voted against a pay raise for our teachers or our staff. I worked with the last board to fundamentally change the way this district responds to issues surrounding sexual harassment and sexual assault. Today, we are a model for the state. If signs like this were allowed, then any candidate, Democrat or Republican, would run in an environment where any person could make libelous, outrageous, claims anonymously and with zero accountability. During past elections when similar signs were found and made public, they were removed. Accountability and transparency require adherence to applicable election law. To that end, I have contacted the local board of elections and have asked them to contact the state board to determine what, remedies I might be able to seek with regard to these illegally placed signs. Outside of that, my focus will remain where it has always been, on improving the lives of our families, students, and staff; not on the silly seasonal antics that have become all too common at every level of our political system.”

Beaulieu’s voting record shows he did vote against one budget proposal that included raises in December 2021 but he voted in favor of a similar budget at the same meeting. He also voted in favor of the raises at a meeting in May 2022.

As for the complaint about the sign not stating who paid for it, there are several at the polling location that do not identify who paid for it, including signs in favor of Beaulieu. State statutes require disclosures for political ads published in newspapers or broadcast on radio or television, but there is an exception for advertisements sponsored by individuals who spend less than $1,000. Billboards also require disclosures, though the yard signs in question are not large enough to meet that classification.

Shulman says no matter what reason Beaulieu may have had, he had no authority to remove the signs. As a result, Shulman filed a report with the sheriff’s office for four larceny incidents.

“If somebody steals something from you, you have one of two choices,” said Shulman. “You either use the legal system we have or you take the law into your own hands. Nelson took the law into his own hands. He’s no different than these gang members and these other people going around and shooting people because he took the law into their own hands.”

As the sheriff’s office investigates the incident, Shulman says he’ll continue making signs, but with a new message.

“It’s probably also going to say he did not support raises for his teachers and he’s also a thief,” said Shulman. “Let people know that he’s a thief.”

While the sheriff’s office is investigating Schulman’s complaint, another investigation may be underway soon as Beaulieu says he plans to submit a complaint of his own with the Board of Elections.

