Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

10 abandoned cars recovered from Ohio River

Whatever lies beneath the river’s silty murk, it’s fewer by 10 abandoned cars as of last Friday. (Source: WXIX/CPD)
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A new effort by law enforcement is using technology to solve cold cases, find missing people and clean up the Ohio River.

Whatever lies beneath the river’s silty murk, it’s fewer by 10 abandoned cars as of last Friday, WXIX reported.

That’s how many have been recovered so far in the joint endeavor of the Hamilton County Police Association Dive and Recovery Team, the Cincinnati Police Department and Living Lands & Waters.

The team will work through the week to recover more than a dozen cars currently sitting at the bottom of the Ohio River. The cars were identified using sonar technology.

Since last Friday, the team has scanned 26 miles of the river.

The machinery and expense to retrieve the cars is provided by Living Lands & Waters, a river cleanup operation.

It’s the first partnership between Living Lands & Waters and the police’s dive and recovery team.

Seven police divers are assisting, and the Cincinnati police’s Criminal Investigations Section is providing personnel to process the cars that come up and make sure none are tied to a crime.

Once the cars are out of the water, the officers look up the VINs and thoroughly search the vehicles, attempting to solve missing persons reports or cold cases.

Living Lands & Waters typically focuses on cleaning and maintaining rivers. They said this is their first time teaming up to do a job that involves recovery efforts.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped...
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement
Police lights generic.
Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

Latest News

FILE - Sportsperson of the year honoree J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai attend the Sports...
J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt welcome first child into the world
A map shows the contested part of Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
Russia fires rockets at Ukraine, renews ‘dirty bomb’ claims
The 9th annual “Pawz in Park” will be held this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at...
Pet contests, raffles and more will be at the 9th annual ‘Pawz in Park’ this weekend
Williston Middle School
Local nonprofit launches program to help kids in Title 1 middle schools explore STEM and the arts
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic...
Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces