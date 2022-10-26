1 dead in daytime shooting in Roxboro; suspect arrested, police say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed when an argument escalated in Roxboro Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Pointer Street, according to a news release from Roxboro police.

At the scene, police found Tyrone Reed, 40, of Roxboro, dead from a gunshot wound, the news release said.

A person was arrested in the case, but information about the suspect will not be released until Wednesday morning, Roxboro Police Chief David Hess said.

“Continued acts of violence are stealing loved ones from our community,” Hess said in the news release. “Too many families continue to deal with unnecessary trauma at the hands of violence that must cease. Our community needs healing.”

The case is still under investigation.

Police said anyone with information about the homicide should call investigators at 336-599-8345 or the police tip line at 336-322-6072.

