Samaritan’s Purse helping community members send gifts to children around the world

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The holidays will be here before we know it, and Samaritan’s Purse, a disaster relief organization that runs Operation Christmas Child, is already gearing up and packing presents for children.

Volunteers help pack toys and daily essentials in shoeboxes for kids in over 170 countries. Most of these shoeboxes will be shipped to orphanages, refugee camps and to some of the most remote places on earth.

In 1993, when Operation Christmas Child began, 28,000 shoeboxes were gifted to children. Now, over 198 million gifts are shipped to children around the world.

What is unique about each showbox is that each one comes with a one-of-a-kind item. Linda Chadwick, project leader for First Baptist Church of Leland, explained what puts a smile on each child’s face.

“This is a great way to recycle your old Christmas cards. If you have one that has a blank back, we use that. We cut the personal messages off and we use the blank side of a regular Christmas card to write notes of encouragement and love to the children that receive these boxes,” said Chadwick.

There are official Samaritan’s Purse shoeboxes available for purchase on their website, but you may also use any shoebox that you might have around your house.

Three different age groups are targeted by Operation Christmas Child: 2-4 years old, 5-9 years old and 10-14 years old. If you’re not sure what to include in the shoebox, their website contains a guide on how to pack the perfect Christmas gift.

It’s encouraged to donate $10 with each box, which will cover the shipping and other project costs. In return, you’ll be able to track your shoebox and see which country it will end up in.

If you don’t have the time to physically pack a box full on toys, then there’s a great opportunity to do it online. After you virtually fill up a box of essentials, a team of volunteers will pack it for you.

Chadwick said that these children need items such as school supplies, hygiene products, clothes and toys. Those seeking to participate should understand there are restricted items that will not make it through customs. You can find the list of restricted items here along with gift suggestions.

Collection week is November 14-21, and more than 4,500 drop-off locations will be open across the country. To find one near you, visit this drop-off locator.

