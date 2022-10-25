Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals have claimed to lose money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government.

In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.

The report by the North Carolina State Health Plan and Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy shows that Novant Health claims it lost nearly $600 million on Medicare patients in 2019. On its actual federal report, however, the reported loss was nearly 300 percent lower.

That same year, Atrium Health claimed to lose $640 million, when it actually profited more than $100 million.

“These hospitals have lost their mission,” said Folwell. “They have turned into investment banking, real estate development companies. And oftentimes, almost every time that they do that, any profit they may gain from that, there’s no sales tax, no property tax, and no income tax on those gains.”

The report covers profit margins from 2015 through 2020, which is before Novant took over New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

“The hospital cartel is overcharging you because they can, not because they need to,” said Folwell. “Hospital executives can’t keep hiding behind Medicare. They tried to claim huge losses to justify financially kneecapping their patients. But now we know that the majority of hospitals are actually profiting off Medicare.”

Folwell says hospital executives are using Medicare as an excuse to raise prices, and calls for more transparency in the healthcare system.

A Novant Health spokesperson responded to a request for comment with the following statement:

We are still reviewing the Treasurer’s report, but the content is an incomplete narrative that utilizes inconsistent data sources and provides an inaccurate picture of our financial results because it reflects hospital data only. Novant Health is a large, integrated health system made of many parts, including physician costs and care provided at Novant Health medical group clinics and ambulatory surgery centers that are not included in the Medicare Cost Reports, which only capture the hospital side of Medicare shortfalls. Our community benefit numbers present a more complete picture of our Medicare losses as they include all components of Medicare. The healthcare industry has changed dramatically over the past few years with the pandemic, a national labor shortage, increased workplace violence, supply shortages, and record inflation. Yet, as a tax-exempt organization, we continue to have a responsibility to provide a tangible benefit to our communities and do so through hundreds of programs aimed at addressing the most pressing health needs of the communities we serve, including our investment in strategic partnerships with community organizations that include local libraries, housing organizations, food banks, minority-owned businesses, and more. We’re actively addressing the deep and complex social factors that have long influenced access to care and health outcomes, and ultimately investing in the health and wellness of our most vulnerable communities. Additionally, we provide millions of dollars in financial assistance and unreimbursed health services to individuals with Medicaid and Medicare coverage.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.