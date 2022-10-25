Senior Connect
Multiple local government and community meetings to take place this Tuesday

Multiple local government and community meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss...
Multiple local government and community meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss various issues related to southeastern North Carolina communities.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple local government and community meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss various issues related to southeastern North Carolina communities.

New Hanover County Board of Elections

The New Hanover County Board of Elections is scheduled to host a meeting at 5 p.m. in the Longleaf Room at the Board of Elections Office at 1241-A Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington. Seating will be available at the meeting, but it is limited.

Per their website, the board will review absentee ballot applications and discuss other matters related to the election as needed.

Those wishing to participate in the meeting can also do so by calling 1-336-218-2051 at 5 p.m. and providing the Conference ID, 689 795 874, followed by the pound symbol (#).

The meeting will also be available to join at 5 p.m. on Microsoft Teams through this link.

Wilmington Housing Authority

The Board of Commissioners of the Wilmington Housing Authority will meet at Rankin Place Terrace at 415 N 12th Street in Wilmington. Per their announcement, the meeting will be broken down as follows:

  • The Community Outreach and Resident Services (CORS) Committee will meet at 3 p.m.
  • The Real Estate Development (RED) Committee will meet at 4 p.m.
  • Policy, Administration, and Finance (PAF) will begin their meeting once the RED Committee meeting ends.

If you’d like to learn more about the meetings, you can contact the WHA’s central office at 910-341-7700.

Whiteville City Council

The Whiteville City Council will conduct a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. at 317 S Madison St. in Whiteville. Per the agenda, among the items to be considered are:

  • A rezoning application for the property at 413 S JK Powell Blvd. in Whiteville. The purpose for this rezoning is for the NCDOT’s U.S. 701 widening project.
  • A zoning text amendment in regards to food trucks will be considered. Currently, food trucks are permitted for special events.

For more information about this meeting, residents are encouraged to contact Robert Lewis by phone at (910) 640-1380 or by email at rlewis@ci.whiteville.nc.us.

Blueprint Brunswick 2040

The community drop-in meeting for Blueprint Brunswick 2040 will take place at the Brunswick Center at Supply at 101 Stone Chimney Road from 6 to 8 p.m.

Previously, the county announced the areas where feedback is needed concerning their draft plans

Leland Planning Board

The Leland Planning Board will host their meeting at 6 p.m. at Leland Town Hall at 102 Town Hall Drive.

Among items for consideration, the board will discuss a proposed parking ordinance for multi-family housing

For more information about this meeting, please visit the Town of Leland website.

