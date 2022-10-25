More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson.

A total of 231 students were absent from the school Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.

According to the N.C. School Report Card, the school had 469 students enrolled for the 2021-22 school year.

“Several factors go into attendance, so there is no way of knowing if all of these are out due to illness,” a school system spokesperson said. “These numbers are only for students marked absent for illness/injury, doctor appointments, or unexcused.”

