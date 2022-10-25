Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

Wrightsboro Elementary School
Wrightsboro Elementary School
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 200 students are not in class at Wrightsboro Elementary on Tuesday, according to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson.

A total of 231 students were absent from the school Tuesday. The school reported 193 absences Monday, and 89 students were out last Friday. There also were 35 staff members absent Monday.

According to the N.C. School Report Card, the school had 469 students enrolled for the 2021-22 school year.

“Several factors go into attendance, so there is no way of knowing if all of these are out due to illness,” a school system spokesperson said. “These numbers are only for students marked absent for illness/injury, doctor appointments, or unexcused.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse Monday morning for a removal...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say

Latest News

The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
Organizations within New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus counties will host drug disposal...
New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus counties to host drug takeback events
Organizations within New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus counties will host drug disposal...
New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus counties to host drug takeback events
Multiple local government and community meetings will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to discuss...
Multiple local government and community meetings to take place this Tuesday