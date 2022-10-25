Local brewery and fintech company create beer to raise money for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Brewing Company and nCino, a local fintech company, partnered to create a beer to raise money for Nourish NC. As of October 25, they have sold their entire stock.

Proceeds from 4-packs and draft of the Bankers’ Hours DDH New England Style IPA (7.1%) were collected for donation to Nourish NC.

“Had so much fun brewing this beer with our friends from nCino and Nourish NC! This juicy, fruity, 7.1% is definitely a memorable brew. Support a good cause and grab a 4-pack in the taproom!” said the brewing company in an announcement.

