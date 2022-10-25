Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection.

This is the post that appeared before 8 p.m. on the ‘Re-elect Jody Greene Columbus County Sheriff’ page on Facebook:

“Due to my love for Columbus County and to spare my fellow citizens along with my family and friends the ordeal and spectacle of a long trial, I resigned as Sheriff of Columbus County for the term elected in November 2018 effective this morning.

The allegations in the State’s Petition and Amended Petition are not true. They were politically motivated.

“Weaponizing the courts to attack, smear, or ruin those whom we disagree with politically is wrong. Political disagreements should be settled by the voters.

This has been a humbling experience. I am sincerely sorry for the disrespectful and insensitive words that have offended my friends, colleagues, and fellow citizens. I ask for forgiveness.

“As it is written in James 4:6, ‘God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.’

There are two weeks left before the election, early voting is in progress, and there is a move afoot to usurp the votes of law-abiding citizens. I cannot afford to spend the next week fighting in a courtroom while we are in the middle of an election to preserve our freedom.

“I’m still running for Sheriff of Columbus County in the November 8, 2022 election. I am running to make Columbus County better and safer for ALL our citizens.

I humbly ask for your vote, support, and prayers. Thank you. Jody Greene.

Also pray for the ones who trespass against me.”

District Attorney Jon David, who filed the petition to have Greene removed as sheriff, addressed what actions his office would take if Greene is reelected by voters in the general election. In a statement following Monday’s hearing, David said:

“The charges in the Petition and the Amended Petition to Remove are not matters that can be cured by today’s resignation of his current term. These allegations speak through time and are disqualifying to anyone seeking to hold the high office of sheriff. Should Greene be successful in the November election, my office would have an ethical obligation to file, and will file, a new Petition to Remove Greene from that term of office based on the allegations alleged in the current Petition to Remove.”

The State Bureau of Investigation continues an investigation into potential criminal conduct by Greene and deputies under his command in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

