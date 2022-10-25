Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Flipped car, law enforcement present near Hoggard St.

A large law enforcement presence, along with a flipped car, were spotted on Plum Nearly Lane on Oct. 24.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A large law enforcement presence, along with a flipped car, were spotted on Plum Nearly Lane on Oct. 24.

The car rested on its side in a neighborhood connected to Hoggard St.

A spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies were making an arrest. Personnel on the scene indicated that the suspect needed to be seen by EMS.

This story will be updated once more details are provided.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse Monday morning for a removal...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department.
6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police

Latest News

A large law enforcement presence, along with a flipped car, were spotted on Plum Nearly Lane on...
Flipped car, law enforcement present near Hoggard St.
A man shot in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant Sunday afternoon has died and the...
1 dead, 1 charged with murder after Snoopy’s Hot Dogs shooting in Raleigh
Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody...
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County