First Alert Forecast: Halloween enters seven-day window

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a tranquil Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Banks of low clouds and fog will mix with and yield to lengthy spells of sunshine. Temperatures ought to crest in the middle and upper 70s, which is a few ticks above average. Breezes will be light and variable.

Your First Alert Forecast continues with a toasty Wednesday in which temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s could challenge Wilmington’s existing October 26 record high of 83, set in 2014. Chances for needed rainfall will stay paltry for most of the forecast period before spiking to near 30% on or around Halloween.

In the tropics, a disturbance just east of Bermuda called Invest 94-L still has a chance to become a short-lived storm. A separate disturbance south of Bermuda has low odds for formation within five days. Thankfully, the Carolinas face no tropical threats; www.wect.com/hurricane is always ready to serve you in any case!

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook into November with your WECT Weather App.

