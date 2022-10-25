Senior Connect
Crews fight fire near 17th Street

A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions...
A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed by a nearby fire on about 1 acre of land as of Tuesday afternoon.
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions was closed due to a nearby fire on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Wilmington Fire Department, the fire has been contained, and N.C. Forest Service is on the way.

The WFD said the closure was expected to last until about 4 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more details become available.

