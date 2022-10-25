COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help purchasing hands-on STEM materials for students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sheila Rauen believes science, technology, engineering and mathematics are essential for her young students because it teaches critical thinking skills. The Pre K-2 grade teacher at College Park Elementary is asking for donations to purchase STEM materials through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school project.

“Beyond the benefit of learning science, technology, engineering, and math, STEM assists in the problem-solving and exploratory learning that fuel success across a variety of tasks and disciplines,” Rauen said on her DonorsChoose web page. “I would love to create STEM bins so my students have access to educational materials. We have Fun Fridays and almost all of my students choose to build. These materials would be much appreciated.”

Rauen needs $416 to purchase the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Rauen’s project, click here.

