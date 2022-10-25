Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help purchasing hands-on STEM materials for students

Sheila Rauen, a teacher at College Park Elementary is hoping to purchase STEM materials for her students
Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sheila Rauen believes science, technology, engineering and mathematics are essential for her young students because it teaches critical thinking skills. The Pre K-2 grade teacher at College Park Elementary is asking for donations to purchase STEM materials through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school project.

“Beyond the benefit of learning science, technology, engineering, and math, STEM assists in the problem-solving and exploratory learning that fuel success across a variety of tasks and disciplines,” Rauen said on her DonorsChoose web page. “I would love to create STEM bins so my students have access to educational materials. We have Fun Fridays and almost all of my students choose to build. These materials would be much appreciated.”

Rauen needs $416 to purchase the items. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Rauen’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse Monday morning for a removal...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

Latest News

Wilmington Brewing Company
Local brewery and fintech company create beer to raise money for charity
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for road closures and traffic changes to accommodate...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to ongoing film production
Organizations within New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus counties will host drug disposal...
New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus counties to host drug takeback events
Organizations within New Hanover, Brunswick and Columbus counties will host drug disposal...
New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus counties to host drug takeback events