Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 8-month-old baby died after a car accident in Bladen County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver has been charged with a DWI.

Per a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative, Brittany Pope was driving with two passengers on October 22 when the car crashed into a tree beside Susie Sand Hill Road near Bull Street at around 5:51 p.m. The baby’s car seat was not buckled into the car and died despite an attempt to airlift them to the hospital.

Pope was hospitalized with a broken wrist, and the other passenger received only minor injuries. She was charged with a DWI, and Highway Patrol is conferring with the District Attorney to determine whether or not felony charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.