Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Car accident results in death of baby in Bladen County

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 8-month-old baby died after a car accident in Bladen County, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver has been charged with a DWI.

Per a N.C. State Highway Patrol representative, Brittany Pope was driving with two passengers on October 22 when the car crashed into a tree beside Susie Sand Hill Road near Bull Street at around 5:51 p.m. The baby’s car seat was not buckled into the car and died despite an attempt to airlift them to the hospital.

Pope was hospitalized with a broken wrist, and the other passenger received only minor injuries. She was charged with a DWI, and Highway Patrol is conferring with the District Attorney to determine whether or not felony charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse Monday morning for a removal...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Wrightsboro Elementary School
More than 230 students absent from Wrightsboro Elementary

Latest News

Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help purchasing hands-on STEM materials for students
A section of 17th Street just east of its intersection with Shipyard Blvd in both directions...
Crews fight fire near 17th Street
Wilmington Brewing Company
Local brewery and fintech company create beer to raise money for charity
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a woman whose vehicle flipped...
Woman arrested on drug charges after her car flipped over during pursuit by law enforcement