Brunswick Community College Intercultural Festival to feature live performances, art displays

Brunswick Community College Intercultural Festival flyer
Brunswick Community College Intercultural Festival flyer(Brunswick Community College)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Expect to see live performances, art displays, international food and more at the Brunswick Community College Intercultural Festival on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Per a BCC announcement, the Odell Williamson Auditorium will host the festival.

“Open to all, the FREE festival features live music and dance performances throughout the day from groups representing multiple countries and customs, interactive cultural and art displays, children’s activities, a Parade of Nations, an International Village, food trucks, and more!” wrote the BCC.

Ron Daise, a.k.a. Mr. Ron, will provide entertainment in a show inspired by Gullah Geechee culture.

Two days before the main event, Nov. 3, guests can watch “SUGAR SKULL! A Dia de Muertos Musical Adventure” for free at 6 p.m.

