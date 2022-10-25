Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

8 Cuban women rescued from human trafficking situation, sheriff says

The women were being forced to engage in prostitution, law enforcement says. (Source: WFTS/FILE VIDEO/HCSO/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) - Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister revealed Monday morning what went into an operation to rescue eight victims of human trafficking.

The sheriff’s department said they received a tip about a possible human trafficking case last week.

The investigation found the women were forced to work at various clubs in both Hillsborough and Pinellas counties in order to pay off their debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. They explained they were also forced to perform commercial sex acts through prostitution.

“Last Thursday night, we followed seven of the victims who were being escorted by one of their traffickers to the International Plaza, which is where undercover detectives made contact and facilitated their rescue,” Chronister said. “Simultaneously, we obtained a court authorized search warrant for two properties where these victims were being held and where we also recovered the eighth victim.”

According to Chronister, these women were forced to stay five women to one room in bunk beds. The remaining three victims also had to share a room.

Two suspects are behind bars and face multiple charges.

Chronister explained that all eight women received medical care and are connected with safe housing and other services thanks to a partnership with Selah Freedom, an anti-human trafficking nonprofit organization.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse Monday morning for a removal...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
A post on social media apparently authored by Jody Greene says the former sheriff will continue...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County

Latest News

Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat jobs to women, dies
Optic wins the 2022 Halo World Championship Grand Finals
OpTic Gaming celebrates after winning Halo World Championship Grand Finals
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence