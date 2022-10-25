Senior Connect
1 dead, 1 charged with murder after Snoopy’s Hot Dogs shooting in Raleigh

By Ashley Anderson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A man shot in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant Sunday afternoon has died and the suspected gunman has been arrested and charged, Raleigh police said Monday morning.

At approximately 1:56 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. On arrival, police said they “did not locate a victim.”

At about 2:18 p.m., police said an adult male suffering “significant trauma” from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In an initial release Sunday, police said an associate of the male who was shot took him to the hospital where he underwent surgery. Police also said the nature of the shooting did not appear to be random.

On Monday morning, police confirmed the victim, 29-year-old Zake Nati Pratt, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The suspect was determined to be 20-year-old Kahleed Zion Blount. Blount was transported to the Wake County Detention Center following his arrest.

Police say Blount is facing the charge of murder in this shooting.

