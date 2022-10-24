Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation.

Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville.

Troopers say Draughn’s car struck Steven Hardy-Braz while he was cycling home. The Farmville man spent nearly a month in the hospital with spine, shoulder, and hip injuries.

“I haven’t slept well because of the pain. I’ll probably have life-long disability and medical issues because of this; it’s never going to be restorative,” Hardy-Braz said.

Video from the cyclist’s rear camera, which captured the crash, was shown during this morning’s plea hearing.

The judge gave the woman a 30-day suspended sentence and put her on probation for one year. Draughn must complete a safe driving course and perform community service by December 13th, and cannot drive while on probation.

“I don’t think it holds her responsible for the bad choices she made,” Hardy-Braz said.

Draughn, who troopers said was driving on a revoked license and had no insurance at the time of the crash, was not ordered to pay any restitution to the victim.

Hardy-Braz is one of the presenters later this week during the 2022 NC Bikewalk Summit in Greenville, discussing this crash and the legal system when it comes to cyclists.

For Greenville Bicycle Company Owner Chris Davenport and Hardy-Braz, their main goal is for everyone to feel safe when out on the road.

“Be kind to one another; be compassionate. they’re in the right place and have a right to the road,” Davenport said.

“I feel very lucky to be alive,” Hardy-Braz explained. “I hope that people learn to share the road with pedestrians, with wheelchair users, with walkers, joggers, cyclists, everyone.”

Both also encourage drivers to slow down, change lanes when possible and be mindful of those around you when on the road.

According to NCDOT, motor vehicles are required to pass bicyclists with at least four feet of clearance to the left.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.