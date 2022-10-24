Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who hit a Farmville man while riding his bike was sentenced this morning to probation.

Tionna Draughn pled guilty to reckless driving to endanger and failure to reduce speed stemming from the November 21st crash on U.S. 264 Alternate, west of Greenville.

Troopers say Draughn’s car struck Steven Hardy-Braz while he was cycling home. The Farmville man spent nearly a month in the hospital with spine, shoulder, and hip injuries.

“I haven’t slept well because of the pain. I’ll probably have life-long disability and medical issues because of this; it’s never going to be restorative,” Hardy-Braz said.

Video from the cyclist’s rear camera, which captured the crash, was shown during this morning’s plea hearing.

The judge gave the woman a 30-day suspended sentence and put her on probation for one year. Draughn must complete a safe driving course and perform community service by December 13th, and cannot drive while on probation.

“I don’t think it holds her responsible for the bad choices she made,” Hardy-Braz said.

Draughn, who troopers said was driving on a revoked license and had no insurance at the time of the crash, was not ordered to pay any restitution to the victim.

Hardy-Braz is one of the presenters later this week during the 2022 NC Bikewalk Summit in Greenville, discussing this crash and the legal system when it comes to cyclists.

For Greenville Bicycle Company Owner Chris Davenport and Hardy-Braz, their main goal is for everyone to feel safe when out on the road.

“Be kind to one another; be compassionate. they’re in the right place and have a right to the road,” Davenport said.

“I feel very lucky to be alive,” Hardy-Braz explained. “I hope that people learn to share the road with pedestrians, with wheelchair users, with walkers, joggers, cyclists, everyone.”

Both also encourage drivers to slow down, change lanes when possible and be mindful of those around you when on the road.

According to NCDOT, motor vehicles are required to pass bicyclists with at least four feet of clearance to the left.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene enters a courtroom in the Columbus County Courthouse Monday morning for a removal...
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department.
6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police

Latest News

A man shot in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant Sunday afternoon has died and the...
1 dead, 1 charged with murder after Snoopy’s Hot Dogs shooting in Raleigh
Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody...
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should...
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free mobile dental clinic for...
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic
Several community members celebrated after a hearing to decide whether to remove Sheriff Jody...
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation