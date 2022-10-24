Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday temporarily blocked Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony to a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.

Thomas’ order is intended to prevent Fani Willis, Fulton County district attorney, from compelling Graham to testify while the Supreme Court weighs the senator’s request for a lengthier halt to the proceedings.

Willis has a deadline Thursday to tell the high court why Graham should have to answer the grand jury’s questions. Lower courts have ruled that his testimony can take place.

Thomas acted on his own, as the justice who handles emergency appeals from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
General Electric press event on Friday, October 21.
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; fuel facility to be built near Wilmington
Suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene has resigned.
Columbus County Sheriff resigns effective immediately
Officials say 37-year-old Tyler Troup was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with seven...
Leland man arrested on child porn charges
Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department.
6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police

Latest News

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
LIVE: Garland, DOJ hold news conference on 'significant' national security matter
Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press...
Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference
UNCW will host 18 collegiate teams from around the country this weekend for the 20th annual...
Landfall Tradition golf tournament to take place this weekend, collegiate teams from across the country to compete