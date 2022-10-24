Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.(Source: CNN/KTAB)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
General Electric press event on Friday, October 21.
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; fuel facility to be built near Wilmington
Officials say 37-year-old Tyler Troup was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with seven...
Leland man arrested on child porn charges
Buoy in Lockwood Folly Inlet.
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus...
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

Latest News

A call came in on Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. about a noise disturbance from an open field on...
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department.
6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
The Trump Organization, the former president's real estate company, is charged with an alleged...
Trump Organization trial starts; Cheney details Jan. 6 subpoena