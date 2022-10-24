Senior Connect
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 4

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!

On this fourth episode, Gannon shoots the breeze with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry, so you’ll get a chance to get to know her better. He also looks back on Superstorm Sandy - one of the most infamous hybrid storms in North Carolina and East Coast history - on its tenth anniversary.

And he takes you behind the scenes to introduce you to the audio instruments your First Alert Weather Team use to share their forecasts.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gannon explores the meteorological history and unforgettable lessons of Superstorm Sandy.
Superstorm Sandy - remembering an infamous East Coast hybrid
