Landfall Tradition golf tournament to take place this weekend, collegiate teams from across the country to compete

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington will host 18 collegiate teams from around the country this weekend for the 20th annual Landfall Tradition golf tournament.

According to the schedule, the three-day tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, October 28. The second round will start at the same time on Saturday, while the final round will tee off at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday. The teams will play on the Pete Dye Course.

The event is open to the public and will be free to attend. Those planning on spectating the tournament will be directed to designated parking areas. Parking will be free, per the tournament website.

“We have six out of the top 25 teams coming,” said Cindy Ho, head coach of the UNCW women’s golf team. “We’ll be playing Friday, Saturday, Sunday starting at 8:30 through last tee time is at 10:45, so that will probably be ending around four o’clock maybe. And there’s five out of the top 15 of the top female golfers in the country that will be participating.”

Per the most recent Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division I Poll, No. 2 Wake Forest University, No. 4 University of South Carolina, No. 9 Duke University, No. 15 Florida State University, No. 19 San Jose State University and No. 24 University of Central Florida will play in the upcoming tournament.

According the tournament’s website, other teams in attendance will include:

The University of North Carolina Wilmington

The University of Alabama

Furman University

The University of Maryland

The University of Michigan

Michigan State University

North Carolina State University

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Penn State University

Purdue University

The University of Tennessee

Virginia Tech

“Catch some of the best teams,” she added. “We have Wake Forest, the number two ranked team in the country, we have South Carolina, the defending champion.”

For more information, please visit the Landfall Tradition website.

