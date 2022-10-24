Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Hearing to be held today for suspended Columbus County Sheriff

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Columbus County to determine whether or not Jody Greene should remain in office.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Columbus County to determine whether or not Jody Greene should remain in office.

Earlier, an updated petition from District Attorney Jon David alleged that during Greene’s time in office, the now-suspended Sheriff had a history of threatening residents, deputies and county commissioners.

Greene is already suspended from office for making racist remarks about his Black employees, but David now alleges Greene abused his power for personal gain by arresting residents who talked down to him and threatening to arrest county commissioners without justification.

The petition details an interaction with Jesse Lee Croom, the stepfather of Greene’s opponent in the Columbus County Sheriff race, Jason Soles. The petition states that Croom told Greene that he “needed to grow up” after a commissioner’s meeting in 2020. Croom was then arrested and held until deputies eventually charged Croom with disorderly conduct in a public building.

A judge threw that charge out for being inefficient.

The petition also describes an incident in which Greene was frustrated after commissioners voted against giving the Sheriff’s Office pay increases and riot gear in 2020. The petition states that Greene allowed deputies to line up outside the next meeting. It was further stated that Greene has even threatened to have County Commissioner Buddy Byrd arrested.

In the petition, David writes:

The petition also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective under his command, which at some points happened while both Greene and the detective were on duty.

You can read the 54-page amended petition for removal here.

Related: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
See also: State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
General Electric press event on Friday, October 21.
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; fuel facility to be built near Wilmington
Officials say 37-year-old Tyler Troup was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with seven...
Leland man arrested on child porn charges
Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus...
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
Buoy in Lockwood Folly Inlet.
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects

Latest News

A hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Columbus County to determine whether or not Jody...
Hearing to be held today for suspended Columbus County Sheriff
Veterans gather to learn more information about the PACT Act
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited...
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
A call came in on Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. about a noise disturbance from an open field on...
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County