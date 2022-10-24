Hearing to be held today for suspended Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 in Columbus County to determine whether or not Jody Greene should remain in office.

Greene is already suspended from office for making racist remarks about his Black employees, but David now alleges Greene abused his power for personal gain by arresting residents who talked down to him and threatening to arrest county commissioners without justification.

The petition details an interaction with Jesse Lee Croom, the stepfather of Greene’s opponent in the Columbus County Sheriff race, Jason Soles. The petition states that Croom told Greene that he “needed to grow up” after a commissioner’s meeting in 2020. Croom was then arrested and held until deputies eventually charged Croom with disorderly conduct in a public building.

A judge threw that charge out for being inefficient.

The petition also describes an incident in which Greene was frustrated after commissioners voted against giving the Sheriff’s Office pay increases and riot gear in 2020. The petition states that Greene allowed deputies to line up outside the next meeting. It was further stated that Greene has even threatened to have County Commissioner Buddy Byrd arrested.

In the petition, David writes:

Defendant (Jody Greene) has demonstrated on numerous occasions that he is willing to misuse the power and authority inherent to the office of sheriff for improper personal and political gain. He has used his office to hire and fire deputies based on race and to curry political favor. He has abused his power to decide which laws are enforced and against whom they are enforced.

The petition also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective under his command, which at some points happened while both Greene and the detective were on duty.

You can read the 54-page amended petition for removal here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.