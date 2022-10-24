Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free mobile dental clinic for people with or without insurance on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic, hosted by Mt. Calvary and Wrightsville Baptist Church, will be set up at CareNet Counseling Center on 610 College Road in Wilmington. The event will feature fillings, tooth abstractions and teeth cleanings.

Appointments are limited and give priority to people without insurance; the organizers ask anyone interested to sign up by calling 910-300-6322.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.