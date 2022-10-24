Senior Connect
Free fillings, tooth removals and cleanings to be offered at free dental clinic

Local groups are holding a free mobile dental clinic for people with or without insurance on...
Local groups are holding a free mobile dental clinic for people with or without insurance on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.(WRDW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development has announced a free mobile dental clinic for people with or without insurance on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic, hosted by Mt. Calvary and Wrightsville Baptist Church, will be set up at CareNet Counseling Center on 610 College Road in Wilmington. The event will feature fillings, tooth abstractions and teeth cleanings.

Appointments are limited and give priority to people without insurance; the organizers ask anyone interested to sign up by calling 910-300-6322.

