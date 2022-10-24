Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temps build, mostly dry

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. afternoon, Oct. 24, 2022...
By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dry skies will help sponsor above average temperatures across the Cape Fear Region for most of the week ahead. Your First Alert Forecast features daily highs deep in the 70s to even lower 80s at times. These are a couple notches higher than the average highs for latter October (lower and middle 70s) but lower than the records for most days (middle and upper 80s). The record for Wednesday, October 26 - 83, set in 2014 - is the most vulnerable of the bunch.

Low temperatures are likely to remain well above frosty territory throughout the forecast period.

The outlook for Halloween includes mild temperatures, generally in the 70s, and a nonzero rain chance.

Tropical storm development is possible near Bermuda this week; the Carolinas face no tropical threats.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

