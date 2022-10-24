Senior Connect
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive new vests from charity

K9 Arco (left) and K9 Orex (right)
K9 Arco (left) and K9 Orex (right)(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office K9s Arco and Orex have received bullet and stab-protective vests from a donation through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Per a BCSO release, the vests are embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”

Vested Interest in K9s is a charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs in law enforcement. They have provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in the United States through private and corporate donations.

“The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies,” wrote the BCSO in a release.

To learn more about Vested Interest in K9s and how to donate or volunteer, please call 508-824-6978 or visit their website here.

