Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A call came in just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning about a noise disturbance from an open field on an abandoned property at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted Hickory Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to shots fired and then they were advised that a person had been shot before they arrived.

According to a spokesperson with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office there was an altercation that led to this shooting.

Upon arrival deputies found a female in her 20′s that was shot. She was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville in serious condition.

A 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound was taken to Bladen County Hospital and pronounced dead.

Another male, that has not been identified yet, was found laying in the field. A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office believes the man is in his mid to late 20′s. He was found with a weapon laying next to his body.

There were approximately 150-200 people gathered in the field at the abandoned property, but they left when law enforcement arrived.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

