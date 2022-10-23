Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg, causes power outages

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages.

Officials say a Piper Cherokee plane landed near John B. White Boulevard and took out several powerlines causing outages in the area.

As of 6:13 p.m., all of the roads in the area are re-opened. According to Duke Energy, only 165 customers in the area are without power.

Police said traffic might be delayed near Kensington and John B. White Boulevard as well as Southport Road and John B. White Boulevard.

The passengers on board were not injured, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.