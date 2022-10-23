Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Plane makes emergency landing on road in Spartanburg, causes power outages

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police said a small engine plane made an emergency landing on a road on Sunday evening that caused a few power outages.

Officials say a Piper Cherokee plane landed near John B. White Boulevard and took out several powerlines causing outages in the area.

As of 6:13 p.m., all of the roads in the area are re-opened. According to Duke Energy, only 165 customers in the area are without power.

Police said traffic might be delayed near Kensington and John B. White Boulevard as well as Southport Road and John B. White Boulevard.

The passengers on board were not injured, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, one in serious condition after shooting in Bladen County.
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
General Electric press event on Friday, October 21.
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; fuel facility to be built near Wilmington
Officials say 37-year-old Tyler Troup was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with seven...
Leland man arrested on child porn charges
Buoy in Lockwood Folly Inlet.
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus...
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

Latest News

A call came in on Sunday just after 2:30 a.m. about a noise disturbance from an open field on...
Two dead, one in serious condition after shooting on abandoned property in Bladen County
Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department.
6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police
Park officials said a man died after he accidentally fell at Grandfather Mountain on Sunday.
Man dies after accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain, officials say
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the second half of...
Panthers beat Buccaneers behind strong rushing attack, two TDs from QB Walker