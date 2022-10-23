First Alert Forecast: graze from ocean storm, mild temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this fourth - but not final! - October weekend and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. It features seasonably mild temperatures as the Cape Fear Region continues to shake off a recent cold spell. Lows will mainly sit in the middle 50s Sunday morning before rebounding to the lower 70s by the afternoon.

As low pressure develops and swirls off the Carolina Coast this weekend, expect fresh northerly breezes of 15+ mph Sunday. This ocean system will also supply modest rain chances for the Cape Fear Region: 20% Sunday. So, most times and places ought to stay dry; higher rain coverage is more likely toward the Outer Banks.

For much of next week, we will see highs in the neighborhood of 80 degrees as we see ridging in the jet stream versus the troughing and unseasonably cool weather this past week. Most days feature partly cloudy sunny skies and low-end rain chances.

The National Hurricane Center has identified a subtropical disturbance east of Bermuda that has a low chance to organize within the next five days. The next storm name on the 2022 list is Lisa. Thankfully, the Cape Fear Region faces no definable tropical storm threats at this time. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30 - less than 40 days to go! - and wect.com/hurricane is always open.

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

