First Alert Forecast: graze from ocean storm, milder temperatures return

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this fourth - but not final! - October weekend and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. It features seasonably mild temperatures as the Cape Fear Region continues to shake off a recent cold spell. Enjoy temperatures like highs mainly in the middle 70s Saturday, lows mainly in the middle 50s Saturday night, and highs mainly in the lower 70s Sunday.

As low pressure develops and swirls off the Carolina Coast this weekend, expect fresh northerly breezes of 10+ mph Saturday and 15+ mph Sunday. This ocean system will also supply modest rain chances for the Cape Fear Region including 10% late Saturday, 30% Saturday night, and 20% Sunday. So, most times and places ought to stay dry; higher rain coverage is more likely toward the Outer Banks.

The National Hurricane Center has identified a subtropical disturbance east of Bermuda that has a low chance to organize within the next five days. The next storm name on the 2022 list is Lisa. Thankfully, the Cape Fear Region faces no definable tropical storm threats at this time. Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ends November 30 - about 40 days to go! - and wect.com/hurricane is always open.

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

