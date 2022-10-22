Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Boy awaiting kidney transplant takes special trip, meets football hero Jimmy Garoppolo

An 8-year-old boy made a special trip with his father to catch a San Francisco 49ers game while he awaits a kidney transplant. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan made a memorable trip with his son last week to watch their favorite team play.

Matt Boutwell brought his 8-year-old son, Jamison, to Atlanta to see the 49ers take on the Falcons to celebrate the boy’s birthday.

Boutwell said Jamison could also use some normalcy in his life as the family awaits a kidney transplant for him.

The special trip was made even more memorable as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo gave Jamison a towel after spotting him in the crowd.

“And the reason why? It was my birthday,” Jamison said.

For Boutwell, it was a bonding experience with his son and something that could take their minds off the current situation for a little bit.

“It really means a lot to me, honestly. Matt’s a great dad,” said Bethany Short, Jamison’s mom.

Amid the joyful moments were signs of Jamison’s everyday reality.

“He had to take a big break on our trip this weekend. He went to sleep for about 14 hours,” Boutwell said.

According to the family, they first noticed something was off with Jamison’s health when they started potty training. Trip after trip to the doctor yielded no answers, and they say their questions were dismissed.

“We switched his pediatrician, and they did a urine test on the first appointment. The team said they believed he had diabetes insipidus,” said April.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg. The actual cause was a blockage in Jamison’s urinary tract that the family said should have been caught before he was even born.

“He was born with something that wasn’t caught, and it wasn’t caught for years. It damaged his bladder and kidneys, and now we’re chronically managing those daily,” Boutwell said.

About three years ago, the family said they learned Jamison would need a kidney transplant and are waiting for a match.

The family has started a Kidney4Jamison Facebook page and urged anyone interested in seeing if they’re a match to message them.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olson-Boseman also admitted under oath to daily drug and alcohol use from the beginning of this...
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
General Electric press event on Friday, October 21.
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; Natrium nuclear facility to be built near Wilmington
Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus...
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
New Hanover County has a new corn maze that has over 4 miles of trails.
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
Officials say 37-year-old Tyler Troup was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with seven...
Leland man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two hospital employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting
Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz speaks on June 13, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. The Austrian...
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Attorneys General oppose CDC's vaccine recommendation for kids
SC attorney general joins other attorneys general opposing CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids
During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game