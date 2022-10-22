Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

1400 customers currently without power in Myrtle Grove area

1400 customers currently without power in Myrtle Grove area
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) - 1400 customers in the Myrtle Grove area are currently experiencing power outages after a car hit an electrical pole and caused the blackout.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said that crews are working to repair the damage and that power is expected to come back on around 12:30 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

You can view the Duke Energy outage map here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving moped closes Covil Ave.
Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.
Olson-Boseman also admitted under oath to daily drug and alcohol use from the beginning of this...
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
Two deputies were driving with their sirens active on the way to an incident when a pick-up...
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns...
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination
Jacob Freshwater and Paige Dellinger
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens

Latest News

Buoy in Lockwood Folly Inlet.
Buoy positions cause safety concerns during dredging projects
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
Art-Oberfest Art Crawl to feature over 40 artists and vendors in historic Wilmington neighborhood
Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus...
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff