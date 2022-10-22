1400 customers currently without power in Myrtle Grove area

MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) - 1400 customers in the Myrtle Grove area are currently experiencing power outages after a car hit an electrical pole and caused the blackout.

A Duke Energy spokesperson said that crews are working to repair the damage and that power is expected to come back on around 12:30 a.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

You can view the Duke Energy outage map here.

