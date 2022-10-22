1400 customers currently without power in Myrtle Grove area
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE GROVE, N.C. (WECT) - 1400 customers in the Myrtle Grove area are currently experiencing power outages after a car hit an electrical pole and caused the blackout.
A Duke Energy spokesperson said that crews are working to repair the damage and that power is expected to come back on around 12:30 a.m.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
You can view the Duke Energy outage map here.
