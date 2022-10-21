Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating al fresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in Southeastern North Carolina. In Downtown Wilmington restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option.

Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting sidewalk cafés should be updated to include nightclubs -- or bars -- instead of only restaurants serving food.

“The sidewalk café must be associated with an operating restaurant eating or drinking establishment such that it is under the same management and shares the same food or beverage preparation facilities, restroom facilities, and other customer convenience facilities as the establishment,” the updated ordinance reads (underlined to show change to code).

Councilman Luke Waddell said this is something he’s been wanting to see and is happy something like this happen so quickly.

“Who wouldn’t want to be able to sit outside, the climate that we have here in Wilmington 85-90% of the time, we’re gonna be able to have eating and drinking outside of these restaurants and I think it’s a great economic development initiative,” Waddell said.

