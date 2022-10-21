Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

The Cape Fear Comeback is on as customers are once again heading back to restaurants, business...
The Cape Fear Comeback is on as customers are once again heading back to restaurants, business and shops across the area.(WECT)
By Michael Praats
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating al fresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in Southeastern North Carolina. In Downtown Wilmington restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option.

Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting sidewalk cafés should be updated to include nightclubs -- or bars -- instead of only restaurants serving food.

“The sidewalk café must be associated with an operating restaurant eating or drinking establishment such that it is under the same management and shares the same food or beverage preparation facilities, restroom facilities, and other customer convenience facilities as the establishment,” the updated ordinance reads (underlined to show change to code).

Councilman Luke Waddell said this is something he’s been wanting to see and is happy something like this happen so quickly.

“Who wouldn’t want to be able to sit outside, the climate that we have here in Wilmington 85-90% of the time, we’re gonna be able to have eating and drinking outside of these restaurants and I think it’s a great economic development initiative,” Waddell said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic accident involving moped closes Covil Ave.
Victim identified in fatal accident involving moped on Covil Ave.
Two deputies were driving with their sirens active on the way to an incident when a pick-up...
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
Olson-Boseman also admitted under oath to daily drug and alcohol use from the beginning of this...
Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility
Highway Patrol cruiser
NCHP: 1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
State agencies have paused funding to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, citing concerns...
State agencies suspend funding to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office due to concerns about discrimination

Latest News

Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus...
Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff
From Surf City to Pleasure Island, the Hot Dog Road Trip Part 2 seeks out the best of the best...
Cape Fear Foodie: Hot Dog Road Trip Part 2
General Electric press event on Friday, October 21.
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; Natrium nuclear facility to be built near Wilmington
Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at $580 million
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot ranks top 10 all time at $580 million