Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities.

The farm recently opened their first corn maze in New Hanover County, but it’s more than just your typical maze.

The design itself is unique, as the farm partnered with UNCW to create a layout honoring the school’s basketball team. The family is very supportive of the school and wanted to embrace the talents of the those studying the arts.

People might wonder how it’s possible to create a design in a field of corn. Some, including myself, thought that farmers cut down the corn after it’s grown to create the design, but in reality, the opposite is true. The corn grows into the design after being planted that way in the spring. The anticipation to see the final outcome takes many months while the corn is growing.

The maze has over 4 miles of trails and took the farm since last spring to finish. It’s not the first corn maze in southeastern North Carolina, places such as Galloway Farm in Hallsboro may come to mind. But, what makes this one so unique is that it’s the only one in New Hanover County, and head farmer George Trask said that played a big role in its creation.

“I realized that the nearest agritourism destination for a population of 300,000 in New Hanover County was all the way in Hallsboro, or all the way in Beulaville or Clinton. I figured that people who didn’t have the time or the money to drive out that far couldn’t enjoy it. So, I wanted to bring something closer that more people could enjoy in this county,” said Trask.

The maze has a special game to keep visitors entertained as they try to find a way out, inspired by the board game Clue. On entering the maze, guests have to identify a suspect before escaping and if solved correctly, then a prize awaits. Trask told me the details of the game.

“Farmer Joe’s gone missing, and I need everybody’s help to find him. There are six locations inside the maze, seven suspects, seven weapons and seven scenes. With each one of those stations inside of our intermediate maze you’ll find a weapon, as seen with the suspect, all have something to do with Farmer Joe going missing. At the very end of the maze, by process of elimination, there’ll be one suspect left in each category that will tell you the story of what happened to Farmer Joe. If you come back and tell us at the counter who did it, we’ll give you a prize,” said Trask.

Trask Family Farms has been in operation for over 130 years, with George Trask being a 6th generation farmer. The farm grows produce on the same lands that have been farmed by the Trask family since the early 1900s.

The maze and pumpkin farm are open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s suggested that visitors enter the maze no later than 6 p.m. because of the time it may take to find the way out.

Admission is $12 per person, while children two and under get in for free.

There’s more coming to the farm after Halloween, such as a tulip festival and other exciting events. To find more information about the farm and its events, visit their website.

